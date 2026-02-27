Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

BROSSARD – With an optional skate on the agenda, 11 players took to the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.
Here’s the list of Habs who took part:
Eleven players hit the ice in Brossard on Friday
BROSSARD – With an optional skate on the agenda, 11 players took to the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.
Here’s the list of Habs who took part:
The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, and they’ll have the opportunity on Saturday with the Washington Capitals paying a visit to the Bell Centre. For tickets to the game, click here.