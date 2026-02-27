Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

Eleven players hit the ice in Brossard on Friday

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – With an optional skate on the agenda, 11 players took to the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Here’s the list of Habs who took part:

The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, and they’ll have the opportunity on Saturday with the Washington Capitals paying a visit to the Bell Centre. For tickets to the game, click here.

News Feed

Kraft Hockeyville 2025 to feature Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens in NHL Pre-Season matchup

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Soirée Québécoise hockey playlist by Les Francos de Montréal

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Updates from practice – Feb. 24

2026 Canadiens Skills Competition: Results

Silver for Suzuki and Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Updates from practice – Feb. 21

Slovakia falls to USA, will face Finland for bronze

Suzuki and Canada defeat Finland, advance to gold medal game

Updates from practice - Feb. 20

Canadiens to support Jewish General Hospital with special raffle

Suzuki ties the game, Canada wins in overtime and qualifies for semifinals

Updates from practice - Feb. 18