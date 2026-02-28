Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 28

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their final home game of the month against Washington on Saturday.
Take a look at the projected lineup:
Bolduc, Dobes, Struble in the lineup against the Capitals
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be between the pipes to face the Caps. Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble will return to the lineup, while Alexandre Texier and Arber Xhekaj are healthy scratches.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will celebrate Black Excellence and host Molson FANatic Saturdays as well. For tickets, click here.