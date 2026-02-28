Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 28

Bolduc, Dobes, Struble in the lineup against the Capitals

en-morningskate-bolduc
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their final home game of the month against Washington on Saturday. 

Take a look at the projected lineup:

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be between the pipes to face the Caps. Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble will return to the lineup, while Alexandre Texier and Arber Xhekaj are healthy scratches. 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will celebrate Black Excellence and host Molson FANatic Saturdays as well. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. WSH: St-Louis

Pregame vs. WSH: Dach

Pregame vs. WSH: Anderson

Pregame vs. WSH: Matheson

News Feed

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

Kraft Hockeyville 2025 to feature Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens in NHL Pre-Season matchup

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Soirée Québécoise hockey playlist by Les Francos de Montréal

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Updates from practice – Feb. 24

2026 Canadiens Skills Competition: Results

Silver for Suzuki and Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Updates from practice – Feb. 21

Slovakia falls to USA, will face Finland for bronze

Suzuki and Canada defeat Finland, advance to gold medal game

Updates from practice - Feb. 20