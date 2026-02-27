NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens squander lead late, fall to Islanders in OT

20260226_NYIMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 12:11 0-[1] Dobson (Hutson)

NYI@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P2 10:06 0-[2] Dobson (Texier, Newhook) – PPG

NYI@MTL: Dobson scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

P3 09:11 2-[3] Caufield (Demidov, Slafkovsky) – PPG

NYI@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

New York goals 

P2 17:56 [1]-2 Schaefer (Barzal, Ritchie) – PPG

P2 18:49 [2]-2 Schaefer (DeAngelo, Sorokin)

P3 18:19 [3]-3 Lee (Horvat, Holmstrom)

OT 01:46 [4]-3 Pageau (Holmstrom)

What’s next 

Montreal hosts the Washington Capitals on Celebrating Black Excellence night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. NYI: Caufield

Postgame vs. NYI: Suzuki

Postgame vs. NYI: Dobson

Postgame vs. NYI: St-Louis

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Soirée Québécoise hockey playlist by Les Francos de Montréal

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Updates from practice – Feb. 24

2026 Canadiens Skills Competition: Results

Silver for Suzuki and Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Updates from practice – Feb. 21

Slovakia falls to USA, will face Finland for bronze

Suzuki and Canada defeat Finland, advance to gold medal game

Updates from practice - Feb. 20

Canadiens to support Jewish General Hospital with special raffle

Suzuki ties the game, Canada wins in overtime and qualifies for semifinals

Updates from practice - Feb. 18

Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Updates from practice – Feb. 17