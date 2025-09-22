Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

Habs preseason gets underway tonight at the Bell Centre

20250922_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – NHL hockey is officially back!

The Canadiens hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex Monday morning in preparation for their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured in Brossard:

Forwards

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

92 Laine

91 Kapanen

93 Demidov

57 Farrell

62 Beck

46 Mesar

49 Davidson

82 Condotta

60 Belzile

Defensemen

8 Matheson

53 Dobson

47 Struble

42 Engstrom

Goalies

35 Montembeault

32 Fowler

Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Nate Clurman also skated, with the former on rotation with Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson, and the latter taking turns with Adam Engstrom and Jayden Struble.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start the game against the Pens, with Jacob Fowler taking over midway through the contest.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

IMPORANT STM STRIKE INFO

Due to a strike by STM maintenance staff, commutes to Monday’s preseason game will be affected by metro and bus service shutdowns. Fans attending the game should plan their arrival and departure accordingly.

There will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for that day.

Alternate transportation options include the following: nearby parking, exo train, REM, taxis and ridesharing services and BIXI.

For more information on the STM strike, click here.

Related Content

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. PIT: Belzile

Pregame vs. PIT: Dobson

Pregame vs. PIT: Struble

Pregame vs. PIT: St-Louis

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

News Feed

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Updates from training camp – Sept. 21

Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 18

Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation

Sunny day, bright outlooks for 2025-26 at Canadiens’ annual golf tournament

Canadiens announce roster moves at Rookie Camp

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

WPG@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

2025 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Canadiens’ 2025 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere on Sept. 9

Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden