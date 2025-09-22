Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Nate Clurman also skated, with the former on rotation with Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson, and the latter taking turns with Adam Engstrom and Jayden Struble.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start the game against the Pens, with Jacob Fowler taking over midway through the contest.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

IMPORANT STM STRIKE INFO

Due to a strike by STM maintenance staff, commutes to Monday’s preseason game will be affected by metro and bus service shutdowns. Fans attending the game should plan their arrival and departure accordingly.

There will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for that day.

Alternate transportation options include the following: nearby parking, exo train, REM, taxis and ridesharing services and BIXI.

For more information on the STM strike, click here.