WSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – It’s Saturday night, alright! The Canadiens welcome the Washington Capitals to the Bell Centre for a primetime showdown and a full slate of fun on tap.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs host Caps, honor Canadian Olympians and celebrate Black History Month on Saturday
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Celebrating Black Excellence
The Canadiens are celebrating Black History Month and the rich heritage of Quebec’s Black community on Saturday.
Here’s a look at what fans can expect at the Bell Centre:
Honoring our Olympians
Local athletes from Team Canada who medaled across various disciplines at Milano Cortina 2026 will be honored during a special pregame ceremony.
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal’s loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday may have felt underwhelming, but it still yielded a point. Since January 27, the Habs have picked up at least one point in six straight games. On Saturday, they’ll aim to make it a lucky No. 7 — this time, with the full two.
The Capitals, meanwhile, arrive in Canada riding a surge of their own, with wins in six of their last seven. If they’re going to punch another ticket to the postseason, that pace will have to continue. Washington currently sits just outside the playoff picture, a few points back of the second wild card spot, though the race remains tight with teams with games in hand on both sides of them.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 20 vs. WSH: 8-4 WSH
Jan. 13 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)
Feb. 28 vs. WSH:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
“You only get one Saturday night a week.” – Cole Caufield.
The 25-year-old is making the most of them, too, tied for second in the NHL with 13 goals on Saturday nights this season.
Meanwhile, at 40 years old and in the final season of a five-year contract, tonight could mark Alexander Ovechkin’s final NHL appearance at the Bell Centre. And if it is, it’s a farewell to the greatest goalscorer the game has ever seen.
BY THE NUMBERS: CAPS-HABS
Here’s how the Capitals and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
