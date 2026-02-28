WSH@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Celebrating Black Excellence

The Canadiens are celebrating Black History Month and the rich heritage of Quebec’s Black community on Saturday.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect at the Bell Centre:

Anthem performances by local R&B artist Noëlly;

Guest DJ performances during pregame and intermissions by DJ Adubz;

Local Caribbean restaurant Lloydie’s will have a special concessions kiosk in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac;

Local artist Kezna Dalz will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

The Freddie James Band will likewise be performing soul and Motown classics during pregame, postgame, and intermissions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec;

A custom Canadiens Black Excellence logo designed by local painter and muralist MALICIOUZ will be displayed throughout the arena during the game;

Exclusive merchandise featuring the logo will be available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting Pour 3 Points.

Honoring our Olympians

Local athletes from Team Canada who medaled across various disciplines at Milano Cortina 2026 will be honored during a special pregame ceremony.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:

Former Canadiens players Georges Laraque and Brian Savage will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Resto-Bar La Maisonnée for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal’s loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday may have felt underwhelming, but it still yielded a point. Since January 27, the Habs have picked up at least one point in six straight games. On Saturday, they’ll aim to make it a lucky No. 7 — this time, with the full two.

The Capitals, meanwhile, arrive in Canada riding a surge of their own, with wins in six of their last seven. If they’re going to punch another ticket to the postseason, that pace will have to continue. Washington currently sits just outside the playoff picture, a few points back of the second wild card spot, though the race remains tight with teams with games in hand on both sides of them.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 20 vs. WSH: 8-4 WSH

Jan. 13 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)

Feb. 28 vs. WSH:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

“You only get one Saturday night a week.” – Cole Caufield.

The 25-year-old is making the most of them, too, tied for second in the NHL with 13 goals on Saturday nights this season.

Meanwhile, at 40 years old and in the final season of a five-year contract, tonight could mark Alexander Ovechkin’s final NHL appearance at the Bell Centre. And if it is, it’s a farewell to the greatest goalscorer the game has ever seen.

BY THE NUMBERS: CAPS-HABS

Here’s how the Capitals and Canadiens match up by the numbers: