MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovsky scores his first-career NHL hat trick and the Canadiens skate to a thrilling 9-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

According to NHL PR, Slafkovsky became the sixth Hab in franchise history to score a hat trick at age 20 or younger. He joins Guy Lafleur, Ryan Poehling, Alex Galchenyuk, Stephane Richer and Bernie Geoffrion. He also became the second-youngest player in Canadiens history to score a hat trick.