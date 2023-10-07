News Feed

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4
Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4
Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket
Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2
CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

CH Weekly: October 2 to 8
MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers
Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp
TOR@MTL: Game Recap

TOR@MTL: Game Recap
Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

The Habs wrap up the preseason with a game against the Sens

cms-20231007-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

KANATA – The Canadiens and Senators will face off in the final game of the exhibition calendar on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis' squad started the week on a high with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mattias Norlinder, Kirby Dach, Johnathan Kovacevic, Josh Anderson and captain Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, while goaltender Jake Allen made 25 saves in the win.

Condensed Game: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs

2. The Canadiens were able to ride that high into the remainder of the week as they headed north to the Laurentians for a team retreat. It was a great opportunity for team building on and off the ice, and of course, the team was met by adoring fans at each of the two practices held in Mont-Tremblant on Thursday and Friday, in preparation for their final preseason game.

3. Speaking of which, their opponents, the Senators, are looking to close out their exhibition schedule on a positive note. Aside from dropping a 4-3 decision to Montreal on Sept. 27, Ottawa has won six of their seven preseason games. D.J. Smith’s men have outscored their foes 23 to 12.

4. Reminder: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Tune in on RDS and TSN5 to watch the game, or listen to the radio on 98,5 fm and TSN 690.