MTL@OTT: What you need to know

3. Speaking of which, their opponents, the Senators, are looking to close out their exhibition schedule on a positive note. Aside from dropping a 4-3 decision to Montreal on Sept. 27, Ottawa has won six of their seven preseason games. D.J. Smith’s men have outscored their foes 23 to 12.

4. Reminder: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Tune in on RDS and TSN5 to watch the game, or listen to the radio on 98,5 fm and TSN 690.