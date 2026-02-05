MTL@WPG: Game recap 

Montembeault, Anderson lead Habs to win over Jets

By Montreal Canadiens
WINNIPEG – The Canadiens jetted into the Olympic break on a high with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The win capped off a 2-0-1 road trip for Montreal, which enters the pause riding a five-game point streak.

Oliver Kapanen — set to represent Finland in Milan next week — opened the scoring for the Habs, before Josh Anderson, Lane Hutson, Brendan Gallagher and Philip Danault added insurance for the visitors.

At the other end, Samuel Montembeault was rock-solid, turning aside 36 shots in what was arguably his strongest performance of the season.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 16:26 [1]-1 Kapanen (Dobson, Slafkovsky)

MTL@WPG: Kapanen scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

P2 05:28 [2]-1 Anderson (Struble, Gallagher)

MTL@WPG: Anderson scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

P2 06:44 [3]-1 Hutson (Anderson, Gallagher)

MTL@WPG: Hutson scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

P3 10:47 [4]-1 Gallagher (Dach, Bolduc) – PPG

MTL@WPG: Gallagher scores PPG against Connor Hellebuyck

P3 19:46 [5]-1 Danault (Anderson, Dobson) – SHG, EN

MTL@WPG: Danault scores empty-net goal

Winnipeg goal

P1 06:07 0-[1] Connor (Vilardi, Scheifele) – PPG

What’s next

The Olympic break follows Wednesday’s game.

Montreal returns to game action on February 26 against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.

