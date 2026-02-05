MTL@WPG: Game recap 

WINNIPEG – The Canadiens jetted into the Olympic break on a high with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The win capped off a 2-0-1 road trip for Montreal, which enters the pause riding a five-game point streak.

Oliver Kapanen — set to represent Finland in Milan next week — opened the scoring for the Habs, before Josh Anderson, Lane Hutson, Brendan Gallagher and Philip Danault added insurance for the visitors.

At the other end, Samuel Montembeault was rock-solid, turning aside 36 shots in what was arguably his strongest performance of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster