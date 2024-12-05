NSH@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Those looking to do some holiday shopping before the game can kill two birds with one stone on Thursday. From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., fans can check out 15 local brands on the second (and last) day of the inaugural edition of the OG1 Holiday Market in Collaboration with Interac located outside the Bell Centre in the Rio Tinto Courtyard. Shop from various emerging artists and creators based in Montreal to find the perfect item for your loved ones and enjoy a merry atmosphere! Expect performances from a Monster Energy DJ and other musical artists and festive food and drink options as well!

TEAM COMPARISONS

Following a three-day break in action, the Preds were in Toronto on Wednesday and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The 2024-25 campaign has not been kind to Andrew Brunette’s squad, as the Club has only seven wins this season (four in November). But as we all know, to win, you need to score, and Nashville is currently at the bottom of the League in goals for (60) and wins. Needless to say, the Predators are hungry for victory after losing their fifth game in a row.

Meanwhile, Patrik Laine’s return to play gave the Habs wings and got the crowd on its feet on Tuesday en route to a 2-1 overtime win. Laine scored his first goal since December 14, 2023, and set the tone in a game that was a fight to the end and required extra time. Captain Nick Suzuki finally broke the stalemate in OT and gave the Canadiens their first win at the Bell Centre since November 18. Having opened their five-game homestand with a W, Martin St-Louis' men will be looking to build on that success.

The Habs and Preds have split the season series since 2022-23. If the Canadiens want the upper hand this time around, they’ll have to win the first matchup of the campaign between the two squads as it’s something they’ve failed to do the last two seasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Suzuki leads the Habs with 26 points in 25 games and has points in four consecutive games (3G, 4A). Fun fact: Suzuki scored the last two overtime game-winners for the Habs (Dec. 3 vs. NYI, Nov. 27 vs. CBJ) and the OT winner against the Predators the last time these clubs met on March 5. Going back to point streaks, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson are enjoying their own, while the former has seven (4G, 3A) in five contests, and the latter has five assists in four games.

NSH: Defenseman Roman Josi is on fire lately with seven points in five outings (3G, 4A). During this time, he has opened the scoring twice for the Preds.

BY THE NUMBERS : PREDATORS-CANADIENS

Here’s how Nashville and Montreal match up by the numbers: