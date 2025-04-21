MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 1

GAME 1: WHERE TO WATCH

Looking for the best spots in town to watch Game 1 with your friends and fellow Habs fans? Come feel the playoff energy at one of two watch parties in Montreal:

L’espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting an exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch party on Monday. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

The Casino de Montréal will be hosting a buzz-worthy viewing party of their own. Entry is free and thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes are to be won!

For more details on where to watch Habs games through the playoffs, visit the canadiens.com Playoff Central page or click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

On December 1, the Montreal Canadiens were second-to-last in the entire National Hockey League. Today, they are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After successfully navigating their way through a season filled with highs, lows and everything in between, the Canadiens are back in the dance for the first time since 2021. While the playoffs only officially begin on Monday, Montreal has already been living in playoff mode for months. A 15-5-6 record since the 4 Nations Face-Off, including a 10-0-2 run at home, catapulted them to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, with time to decompress and recharge following a raucous Game 82, the Habs are ready to embark on what they hope is a deep postseason run, starting Monday in the American capital.

The Capitals, meanwhile, aren’t entering the postseason particularly hot, but that’s mostly to be expected for a team that had little to play for down the stretch. After becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot on March 20, the spotlight inevitably shifted to Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit for the NHL all-time goals record. Once that was reached, the mission became even more simple: make it to the postseason healthy.

There’s a reason for that luxury: they were the best team in the Eastern Conference this season. With a deep forward group, a seasoned defensive core and steady goaltending, Washington is always a tough out, especially on home ice where they posted a 26-9-6 record in the regular season this year.

While some may forecast the Round 1 matchup as a tall order for the Canadiens, their season has proven they’re ready for the battle ahead.

2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH

Dec. 7 @ MTL: 4-2 WSH

Jan. 10 @ WSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield was electric in his playoff debut in 2021 with 12 points in 20 games fresh off the college circuit. In the playoffs, big-time players are expected to rise in big-time moments—and that’s exactly what Habs fans are hoping to see from Caufield on Monday.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Ovechkin’s goalscoring pedigree has transitioned smoothly to the postseason over his career. The future Hall-of-Famer has tallied 72 goals in 151 playoff games—a number Montreal will look to neutralize in 2025.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals matched up by the numbers in the regular season: