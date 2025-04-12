MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TORONTO – The Canadiens look to flush Friday night’s result and seal a playoff spot with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens take another swing at clinching playoffs on Hockey Night in Canada
WHEN
Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS
As was the case Friday, win in regulation and the Canadiens are in.
Alternatively, the Habs can clinch a playoff spot with one point and a Blue Jackets loss in any fashion. Columbus is scheduled to play the Washington Capitals at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
TEAM COMPARISONS
What’s next? That’s the mantra Martin St-Louis has instilled in his team down the stretch—don’t look back, look forward. And that’s exactly what Montreal needs to do following a lackluster showing, especially early on, in Ottawa on Friday. Nonetheless, the Canadiens remain in complete control of their own destiny and can heal all the pain of last night’s 5-2 loss with a (very) big win in Toronto on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are comfortably locked into a playoff spot and are well-positioned to finish atop the Atlantic Division, securing home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the postseason. They’re not coasting in, either. Toronto carries a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games into tonight’s matchup at Scotiabank Arena where they own a 23-13-3 mark on the year.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 9 vs. TOR: 1-0 MTL
Nov. 9 @ TOR: 4-1 TOR
Jan. 18 vs. TOR: 7-3 TOR
Apr. 12 @ TOR:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Chris Chelios’ record lived to see another night on Friday, but with Lane Hutson held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games, keep an eye on the blue liner. One more point, and he will stand alone for the most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history.
Matthew Knies’ sophomore season peaked with a hat trick in Thursday’s crucial 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. While keeping players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander in check is important, the Habs can’t forget about the Leafs’ budding talent up front.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-LEAFS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Maple Leafs match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Maple Leafs
39-31-9
RECORD
48-26-4
20.4%
POWER PLAY
26%
81.1%
PENALTY KILL
77.8%
2.99
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.26
3.23
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.88
Caufield (37)
GOALS
Nylander (44)
Hutson, Suzuki (58)
ASSISTS
Marner (72)
Suzuki (87)
POINTS
Marner (97)
Suzuki (+16)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Tanev (+27)
Slafkovsky (189)
HITS
Benoit (194)
LINEUP NEWS
Jakub Dobes will be between the pipes for Montreal. For the full lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.