MTL@TOR: What you need to know

PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS

As was the case Friday, win in regulation and the Canadiens are in.

Alternatively, the Habs can clinch a playoff spot with one point and a Blue Jackets loss in any fashion. Columbus is scheduled to play the Washington Capitals at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TEAM COMPARISONS

What’s next? That’s the mantra Martin St-Louis has instilled in his team down the stretch—don’t look back, look forward. And that’s exactly what Montreal needs to do following a lackluster showing, especially early on, in Ottawa on Friday. Nonetheless, the Canadiens remain in complete control of their own destiny and can heal all the pain of last night’s 5-2 loss with a (very) big win in Toronto on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are comfortably locked into a playoff spot and are well-positioned to finish atop the Atlantic Division, securing home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the postseason. They’re not coasting in, either. Toronto carries a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games into tonight’s matchup at Scotiabank Arena where they own a 23-13-3 mark on the year.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 vs. TOR: 1-0 MTL

Nov. 9 @ TOR: 4-1 TOR

Jan. 18 vs. TOR: 7-3 TOR

Apr. 12 @ TOR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Chris Chelios’ record lived to see another night on Friday, but with Lane Hutson held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games, keep an eye on the blue liner. One more point, and he will stand alone for the most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history.

Matthew Knies’ sophomore season peaked with a hat trick in Thursday’s crucial 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. While keeping players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander in check is important, the Habs can’t forget about the Leafs’ budding talent up front.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-LEAFS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Maple Leafs match up by the numbers: