MTL@TOR: Game recap

Canadiens lose 4-1 to Maple Leafs

20241109_MTLTOR_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – If finding the answers were easy, the Canadiens would have them by now. But the question still remains: when will they break out of the skid they’re in?

Saturday wasn’t the answer. The Canadiens dropped their sixth straight, falling 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brendan Gallagher had Montreal’s lone goal—his third in as many games. With it, the 32-year-old moves into a tie with Stéphane Richer for 19th in Canadiens history.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goal

P2 09:26 [1]-3 Gallagher (Heineman, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@TOR: Gallagher scores PPG against Joseph Woll

Toronto goals

P1 14:55 0-[1] Timmins (Benoit, Reaves)

P2 05:39 0-[2] Nylander (Knies, Rielly) – PPG

P2 08:24 0-[3] Marner (Kämpf) – SHG

P2 12:15 1-[4] Tavares (Marner, Nylander) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens are scheduled to practice in Toronto Sunday afternoon, before hopping on a bus back across the border to Buffalo, NY, where they’ll face the Sabres on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Related Content

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Shea Weber to be immortalized as one of hockey’s greats

Pezzetta teams up with fans, Montreal business for Movember

Habs to host away-game viewing party at Bell Centre

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Shea Weber returns to the Bell Centre

Updates from practice – Nov. 6

Oliver Kapanen loaned to Timra IK

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 5

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 4

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October 

MTL@PIT: Game recap

MTL@PIT: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 1