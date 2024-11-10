MTL@TOR: Game recap

TORONTO – If finding the answers were easy, the Canadiens would have them by now. But the question still remains: when will they break out of the skid they’re in?

Saturday wasn’t the answer. The Canadiens dropped their sixth straight, falling 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brendan Gallagher had Montreal’s lone goal—his third in as many games. With it, the 32-year-old moves into a tie with Stéphane Richer for 19th in Canadiens history.

