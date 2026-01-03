MTL@STL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

From a points percentage standpoint, the Canadiens are tied for the NHL’s third-best road team — and the numbers back it up. Montreal has earned at least a point in 17 of its 20 away games this season. Most recently, the team defeated Florida and Carolina, the Eastern Conference finalists from last spring, and has collected five of a possible six points on its holiday road trip. On Saturday, in the opener of a back-to-back, the Canadiens will look to add two more in Missouri.

St. Louis, meanwhile, rang in the new year with a 4-3 win over Vegas on Friday and will be skating on the second half of a back-to-back today. It has been a challenging season for Jim Montgomery’s group overall. The Blues enter play at 16-18-8 with a league-worst -41 goal differential and have struggled to find consistency in 2025-26. Still, they sit just one point out of a playoff spot in a clogged lower half of the Western Conference.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 7 vs. STL: 4-3 STL

Jan. 3 @ STL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson continued his torrid pace of late, tacking on another two points against the Hurricanes bringing his total to eight over a four-game point streak to go along with a +8 rating. Through 40 games this season, the 21-year-old defenseman is averaging exactly one point per game.

Joel Hofer started for St. Louis on Friday, meaning it’s Jordan Binnington’s net against the Habs. The 32-year-old netminder carries 3.56 goals-against average and .869 save percentage into today’s game and has allowed three goals or more in seven of his last nine starts.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blues match up by the numbers: