MTL@STL: What you need to know

ST. LOUIS – Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier make their returns to St. Louis as the Canadiens take on the Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Montreal searches for third straight win as holiday road trip continues in St. Louis
TEAM COMPARISONS
From a points percentage standpoint, the Canadiens are tied for the NHL’s third-best road team — and the numbers back it up. Montreal has earned at least a point in 17 of its 20 away games this season. Most recently, the team defeated Florida and Carolina, the Eastern Conference finalists from last spring, and has collected five of a possible six points on its holiday road trip. On Saturday, in the opener of a back-to-back, the Canadiens will look to add two more in Missouri.
St. Louis, meanwhile, rang in the new year with a 4-3 win over Vegas on Friday and will be skating on the second half of a back-to-back today. It has been a challenging season for Jim Montgomery’s group overall. The Blues enter play at 16-18-8 with a league-worst -41 goal differential and have struggled to find consistency in 2025-26. Still, they sit just one point out of a playoff spot in a clogged lower half of the Western Conference.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 7 vs. STL: 4-3 STL
Jan. 3 @ STL:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson continued his torrid pace of late, tacking on another two points against the Hurricanes bringing his total to eight over a four-game point streak to go along with a +8 rating. Through 40 games this season, the 21-year-old defenseman is averaging exactly one point per game.
Joel Hofer started for St. Louis on Friday, meaning it’s Jordan Binnington’s net against the Habs. The 32-year-old netminder carries 3.56 goals-against average and .869 save percentage into today’s game and has allowed three goals or more in seven of his last nine starts.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUES
Here’s how the Canadiens and Blues match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
