MTL@STL: Game recap 

ST. LOUIS – Miscues were the story early, but puck luck became the narrative later in the Canadiens’ 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Credit where it’s due: Jordan Binnington was sharp from start to finish, turning aside every Montreal chance to deny yet another Canadiens comeback bid.

Montreal outshot St. Louis 25–19 but couldn’t find a way past the Blues’ netminder.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Owen Beck returned to the lineup in place of Josh Anderson, who is considered day-to-day with and upper-body injury. Mike Matheson also slotted back in after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis goals

P1 10:48 0-[1] Berggren (Fowler, Stenberg)

P2 10:13 0-[2] Thomas (Torpchenko) – SHG

What’s next

The Canadiens close out the back-to-back and their holiday road trip in Dallas on Sunday. The game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

