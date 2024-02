PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens outshot the Penguins 31-27 but saw their losing skid grow to four games in a 4-1 loss at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Mike Matheson scored his eighth goal of the season, but that was all the offense Montreal would get.

Kris Letang (2), Bryan Rust and Drew O’Connor found the back of the net for Pittsburgh.

Colin White, who was claimed off waivers from the Penguins just hours before puck drop, played between Tanner Pearson and Jesse Ylönen in his Canadiens debut.