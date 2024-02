PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that the team has claimed forward Colin White off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

White, 27, has totaled 113 points in 303 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Penguins, but has yet to record a point in 11 games this season.

The Boston, MA native was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft.