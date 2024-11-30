MTL@NYR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens rediscovered some of their mojo with a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Wednesday. Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Emil Heineman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, who secured three out of a possible four points in the first set of back-to-backs on the team’s schedule this week. With a win on Saturday, they would ensure themselves two more and in doing so, would win consecutive road games for the first time since Nov. 22 and 24 of last year, which, coincidentally, was also the week of American Thanksgiving.

The Rangers are mired in a five-game losing streak. Bet you weren’t expecting to hear that today, were you? Given that it hasn’t happened to the Blueshirts since 2021, we wouldn’t have either. Offensively, New York has struggled uncharacteristically during this stretch, managing just 10 goals—well below their season average of 3.23 goals per game. That said, they remain the same New York Rangers that made it to the Eastern Conference Final last season and are not to be taken lightly, especially during a day game, and even more so on the second half of a back-to-back. Last season, the Blueshirts posted a 10-1-0 record in afternoon games and were 11-1-0 in the second game of a back-to-back. They’ll look to turn the page on a sloppy end to November with a win on home ice this afternoon.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 22 @ MTL: 7-2 NYR

Nov. 30 @ NYR:

Jan. 19 @ MTL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Slafkovsky emphasized consistency in the direct aftermath of his two-point performance in Columbus. That’s something the Slovak has struggled with this season, but Saturday afternoon is another opportunity for the 20-year-old to find some offensive stability, and he’ll look to do so on one of hockey’s biggest stages in the Big Apple.

On a Rangers team loaded with stars, it’s Will Cuylle who’s been the biggest surprise this year. The 22-year-old has 19 points in 22 games in his sophomore campaign, including nine in his last nine appearances. On top of his offensive production, Cuylle ranks sixth in the league with 91 hits.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-RANGERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Rangers match up by the numbers: