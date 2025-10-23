MTL@EDM: What you need to know

EDMONTON – On the heels of a 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames, the Habs are back in action against the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Road trip continues in Oil Country
WHEN
Thursday, October 23 at 9:00 p.m.
WHERE
Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
TV & STREAMING
SNW, TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Backstopped by a 36-save performance from Jakub Dobes, Montreal downed Calgary with goals from Zachary Bolduc and Mike Matheson on Wednesday. The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge have three wins in as many overtime contests this season. The Canadiens enter enemy territory having won six of their last eight games. Tonight’s matchup should be a tight one, as three of the last four contests between both clubs have been decided by one goal.
After starting the season on home ice, the Oilers embarked on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams that yielded disappointing results. Kris Knoblauch’s men snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 3-2 OT win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, finishing the trip with four points out of a possible 10. They still have lots of time to turn things around, and the Oilers are no strangers to slow starts. That said, the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finalists will be looking to improve their offensive output sooner than later as they toil near the bottom of the League in goals for.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 23 @ EDM:
Dec. 14 vs. EDM:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Bolduc seems to come alive on the road having scored all four of his goals in away arenas this season. The 22-year-old winger hasn’t missed a beat since finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 36 points (19G, 17A), with over half of those points registered in the second half of the season.
Meanwhile, Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with eight points, and while he only scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday, the 28-year-old center is just getting started. McDavid has 34 points (9G, 25A) in 27 games against Montreal.
BY THE NUMBERS: CANADIENS-OILERS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Oilers match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Oilers
6-2-0
RECORD
3-3-1
19.2%
POWER PLAY
25%
79.2%
PENALTY KILL
80%
3.38
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.57
2.63
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.71
Caufield (5)
GOALS
Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl (4)
Suzuki (10)
ASSISTS
McDavid (7)
Suzuki (11)
POINTS
McDavid (8)
Suzuki (+6)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Kulak (+6)
Slafkovsky (19)
HITS
Podkolzin (26)
LINEUP NEWS
On Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will face the Oilers tonight. The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate given that it is the second game of a back-to-back. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.