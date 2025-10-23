MTL@EDM: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Backstopped by a 36-save performance from Jakub Dobes, Montreal downed Calgary with goals from Zachary Bolduc and Mike Matheson on Wednesday. The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge have three wins in as many overtime contests this season. The Canadiens enter enemy territory having won six of their last eight games. Tonight’s matchup should be a tight one, as three of the last four contests between both clubs have been decided by one goal.

After starting the season on home ice, the Oilers embarked on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams that yielded disappointing results. Kris Knoblauch’s men snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 3-2 OT win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, finishing the trip with four points out of a possible 10. They still have lots of time to turn things around, and the Oilers are no strangers to slow starts. That said, the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finalists will be looking to improve their offensive output sooner than later as they toil near the bottom of the League in goals for.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 @ EDM:

Dec. 14 vs. EDM:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Bolduc seems to come alive on the road having scored all four of his goals in away arenas this season. The 22-year-old winger hasn’t missed a beat since finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 36 points (19G, 17A), with over half of those points registered in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with eight points, and while he only scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday, the 28-year-old center is just getting started. McDavid has 34 points (9G, 25A) in 27 games against Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: CANADIENS-OILERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Oilers match up by the numbers: