Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

MONTREAL – Oliver Kapanen is an Olympic bronze medalist following Finland’s 6-1 win over Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Kapanen, who had yet to see any ice time at the tournament until Saturday’s game, skated 16:23 and added one shot on goal and a plus-1 differential. Meanwhile, Slafkovsky logged 22:39 of ice time, five shots on goal and a minus-3 differential.

The latter finishes the tournament with eight points (4G, 4A) in six games.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Slovakia roster