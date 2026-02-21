Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Slafkovsky and Slovakia finish fourth in the tournament

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Oliver Kapanen is an Olympic bronze medalist following Finland’s 6-1 win over Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Kapanen, who had yet to see any ice time at the tournament until Saturday’s game, skated 16:23 and added one shot on goal and a plus-1 differential. Meanwhile, Slafkovsky logged 22:39 of ice time, five shots on goal and a minus-3 differential.

The latter finishes the tournament with eight points (4G, 4A) in six games.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Slovakia roster

Finland roster

Kapanen was moved to the first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Artturi Lehkonen.

Slovakia goal

P2 00:30 [1]-2 Tatar (Fehervary)

Finland goals

P1 12:33 0-[1] Aho (Lehkonen, Heiskanen)

P2 11:55 0-[2] Haula (Armia, Tolvanen)

P3 11:33 1-[3] Hintz (Heiskanen, Tolvanen) - PPG

P3 10:51 1-[4] Kakko (Unassisted)

P3 04:28 1-[5] Armia (Hintz)- EN

P3 01:18 1-[6] Haula (Armia, Ristolainen) - EN

What’s next?

Nick Suzuki and Canada will go for gold against the United States on Sunday at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in a rematch of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV.

