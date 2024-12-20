MTL@DET: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Consistency remains the Canadiens’ priority as they approach the holiday break. December has featured everything from less-than-convincing efforts leading to disappointing losses, solid performances that have fell short of earning points, and strong showings that have translated to wins. With three games remaining until the Christmas pause, the Habs look to stabilize their position in the standings by stringing together a series of victories, starting with two crucial divisional matchups Friday and Saturday.

Detroit’s rebuild is stuck in neutral. While they haven’t necessarily fallen backwards, they certainly haven’t moved forward with a 13-14-3 record. A year removed from missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, the Wings once again find themselves just outside the postseason picture as the midway point of the 2024-25 season approaches.

This past summer, general manager Steve Yzerman made a splash by signing Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year deal. However, the Russian forward—a former 40-goal scorer—has yet to find his stride in Michigan, mirroring the team’s overall offensive inconsistency. Between the pipes, Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon have posted more than respectable numbers but as a team, the Wings are allowing on average the seventh-most goals per game, highlighting the need for a better effort inside their own blue line.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 @ DET:

Dec. 21 vs. DET:

Jan. 23 @ DET:

Apr. 8 vs. DET:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Montreal’s third line, composed of Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher, has contributed goals in consecutive games. Further to that, they’ve been producing numerous high-danger scoring chances nightly. With each of the last three Habs-Wings matchups ending 5-4, secondary scoring could play a pivotal role in Friday and Saturday’s contests.

Lucas Raymond has been Detroit’s driving force up front. The 22-year-old leads the Red Wings with 20 assists and 33 points in 31 games this season and has lit the lamp 11 times in his last 13 appearances.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WINGS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Red Wings match up by the numbers: