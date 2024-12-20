MTL@DET: What you need to know

Laine, Habs look for consecutive wins in opening night of back-to-back against Detroit

DETROIT – The Canadiens and Red Wings open a home-and-home series when the teams meet at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, before heading to Montreal for a rematch at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Consistency remains the Canadiens’ priority as they approach the holiday break. December has featured everything from less-than-convincing efforts leading to disappointing losses, solid performances that have fell short of earning points, and strong showings that have translated to wins. With three games remaining until the Christmas pause, the Habs look to stabilize their position in the standings by stringing together a series of victories, starting with two crucial divisional matchups Friday and Saturday.

Detroit’s rebuild is stuck in neutral. While they haven’t necessarily fallen backwards, they certainly haven’t moved forward with a 13-14-3 record. A year removed from missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, the Wings once again find themselves just outside the postseason picture as the midway point of the 2024-25 season approaches.

This past summer, general manager Steve Yzerman made a splash by signing Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year deal. However, the Russian forward—a former 40-goal scorer—has yet to find his stride in Michigan, mirroring the team’s overall offensive inconsistency. Between the pipes, Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon have posted more than respectable numbers but as a team, the Wings are allowing on average the seventh-most goals per game, highlighting the need for a better effort inside their own blue line.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 @ DET:

Dec. 21 vs. DET:

Jan. 23 @ DET:

Apr. 8 vs. DET:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Montreal’s third line, composed of Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher, has contributed goals in consecutive games. Further to that, they’ve been producing numerous high-danger scoring chances nightly. With each of the last three Habs-Wings matchups ending 5-4, secondary scoring could play a pivotal role in Friday and Saturday’s contests.

Lucas Raymond has been Detroit’s driving force up front. The 22-year-old leads the Red Wings with 20 assists and 33 points in 31 games this season and has lit the lamp 11 times in his last 13 appearances.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WINGS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Red Wings match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Red Wings

12-16-3

RECORD

13-14-4

22%

POWER PLAY

24.7%

81.1%

PENALTY KILL

67.9%

2.81

GOALS FOR

2.68

3.65

GOALS AGAINST

3.16

Caufield (17)

GOALS

DeBrincat, Larkin (13)

Hutson, Suzuki (21)

ASSISTS

Raymond (20)

Suzuki (32)

POINTS

Raymond (33)

Suzuki (+2)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Edvinsson (+5)

Anderson (76)

HITS

Seider (78)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens announced Wednesday night that the team acquired defenseman Alexandre Carrier in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron. Habs fans won’t need to wait long to get their first look at the newest Canadien, as head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Carrier will make his debut with the team on Friday. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault will make his 134th career start in a Montreal uniform when the puck drops at Little Caesars Arena.

St-Louis and select players will be made available to the media around noon on Friday. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

