Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has acquired defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron.

Carrier played 28 games with the Predators this season, registering seven points (1G, 6A) in addition to serving 12 penalty minutes. The Quebec native has logged an average of 20:08 of ice time per game since the beginning of the season, including 2:44 on the penalty kill—second most on the Predators. Since the start of his career, the 5-foot-11, 174 lb rearguard has appeared in 245 NHL games with the Predators, totaling 11 goals and 58 assists.

Barron scored one goal in 17 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, his fourth season with the organization. The 23-year-old defenseman produced 31 points (13G, 18A) over 109 games with Montreal since he was acquired via trade in 2021-22.