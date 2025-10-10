MTL@DET: Game recap

Canadiens score five unanswered en route to first win of 2025-26 season

By Montreal Canadiens
DETROIT – The Red Wings scored early, but the Canadiens scored often in a 5-1 win over Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen –– both of whom scored in Wednesday’s season opener –– Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, and Juraj Slafkovsky found the back of the net for Montreal.

Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki each notched a pair of assists, helping the Canadiens earn their first win of the 2025-26 season.

Jakub Dobes made 30 saves in his first start of the campaign.

Montreal goals

P1 10:14 [1]-1 Bolduc (Gallagher, Matheson)

MTL@DET: Bolduc scores goal against John Gibson

P1 12:43 [2]-1 Kapanen (Newhook, Demidov)

MTL@DET: Kapanen scores goal against John Gibson

P1 19:53 [3]-1 Matheson (Suzuki, Dobson)

MTL@DET: Matheson scores goal against John Gibson

P2 05:19 [4]-1 Carrier (Xhekaj, Gallagher)

MTL@DET: Carrier scores goal against John Gibson

P2 17:12 [5]-1 Slafkovsky (Caufield, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@DET: Slafkovsky scores PPG against John Gibson

Detroit goal

P1 03:50 0-[1] Larkin (Kane, Seider) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens complete their season-opening road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET

