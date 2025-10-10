MTL@DET: Game recap

DETROIT – The Red Wings scored early, but the Canadiens scored often in a 5-1 win over Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen –– both of whom scored in Wednesday’s season opener –– Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, and Juraj Slafkovsky found the back of the net for Montreal.

Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki each notched a pair of assists, helping the Canadiens earn their first win of the 2025-26 season.

Jakub Dobes made 30 saves in his first start of the campaign.

