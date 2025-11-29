MTL@COL: What you need to know

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 29 @ COL:

Jan. 29 vs. COL:

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens bounced back from their losing skid the week before at home with a pair of solid victories out West. On Friday afternoon in Las Vegas – a city that hasn't always been kind to the Habs – Montreal scored early and never looked back en route to a 4-1 win despite being outshot 31-19 by the Golden Knights.

Looking ahead to the Avs, the Canadiens are facing a team against whom they picked up three of a possible four points in 2024-25. Repeating that feat again this season won’t be easy; Colorado has been red-hot in November, winning all but the first game of the month and their most recent one, a 3-2 shootout loss in Minnesota on Friday afternoon.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

After earning just one point in 11 contests prior to hitting the road for Utah, Zachary Bolduc followed up his three-point performance against the Mammoth with a goal and an assist against Vegas, while Cole Caufield climbed the Canadiens’ record books with his 132nd career marker on Friday. That puts him sixth all-time in franchise history for goals under the age of 25.

Colorado captain Nathan MacKinnon has once again an important factor in his team’s rise to the top of the NHL standings, with 41 points in 24 games – including eight in his last five. Forward Martin Necas and defenseman Cale Makar are also at or above the 30-point mark, while former Hab Artturi Lehkonen is one goal away from hitting double-digits.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-AVS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Avalanche match up by the numbers: