MTL@CGY: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Howdy, Calgary! The Habs touched down in Stampede City on Tuesday, where they’ll open a nine-day, four-game road trip through Western Canada and Seattle. Winners of five of their last six, Montreal will look to keep things rolling and start the trip on the right note. It won’t be easy, though — the Canadiens haven’t scored more than two goals in each of their last three visits to the Saddledome. Still, with plenty of Habs fans expected in the stands, Martin St-Louis’ squad will look to stay hot offensively in a season where they’ve averaged north of 3.5 goals per game.

The Flames, meanwhile, have found themselves in early-season turbulence. With just 11 goals through seven games — the fewest in the NHL — and an average of 3.86 goals against per game, Calgary’s 1-6-0 start tells the story. Injuries to Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil have only added to the team’s woes, leaving them searching for answers on both sides of the puck. Still, both teams know there’s no game more important than the next, and for the Flames and Canadiens, that’s tonight.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 22 @ CGY:

Jan. 28 vs. CGY:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

After a quieter start by his own lofty standards, Lane Hutson has hit his stride. The Canadiens’ sophomore standout is once again looking every bit the Calder-winning defenseman he is, tallying five points in his last five games — including his first goal of the season in Monday’s win over Buffalo.

On the other side, Calgary’s own second-year sensation Dustin Wolf is the one to watch. The 24-year-old netminder has been nearly unbeatable against Montreal, boasting a 2-0-0 record, .960 save percentage, 1.00 goals-against average, and one shutout in two career appearances versus the Habs.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLAMES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flames match up by the numbers: