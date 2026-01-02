MTL@CAR: Game recap 

RALEIGH – The Canadiens earned the last laugh in a back-and-forth affair, dismissing the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 7-5 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Samuel Blais, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson found the back of the net for Montreal.

Blais, Hutson and Slafkovsky all had multi-point nights, as did Ivan Demidov and Alexandre Texier.

Jakub Dobes made 20 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster