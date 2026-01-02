MTL@CAR: Game recap 

RALEIGH – The Canadiens earned the last laugh in a back-and-forth affair, dismissing the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 7-5 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Samuel Blais, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson found the back of the net for Montreal.

Blais, Hutson and Slafkovsky all had multi-point nights, as did Ivan Demidov and Alexandre Texier.

Jakub Dobes made 20 saves in the win.

Montreal goals

P1 03:10 [2]-0 Suzuki (Texier, Blais)

P1 04:06 [1]-0 Kapanen (Demidov, Slafkovsky)

P2 05:01 [3]-4 Blais (Hutson, Gallagher)

P2 16:23 [4]-4 Caufield (Texier)

P2 16:46 [5]-4 Anderson (Unassisted)

P3 11:20 [6]-4 Slafkovsky (Struble, Demidov)

P3 18:00 [7]-5 Hutson (Unassisted) – EN

Carolina goals

P1 10:47 2-[1] Ehlers (Nikishin, Aho) – PPG

P1 12:19 2-[2] Aho (Nystrom, Svechnikov)

P1 14:51 2-[3] Svechnikov (Aho, Ehlers)

P2 00:54 2-[4] Nikishin (Aho, Svechnikov) – PPG

P3 16:58 6-[5] Aho (Ehlers, Miller)

What’s next

The Canadiens open a back-to-back in St. Louis against the Blues on Saturday. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

