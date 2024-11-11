MTL@BUF: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

On this Remembrance Day, the Habs woud like to forget about Saturday night (and the last couple of weeks as a whole, for that matter). Montreal’s struggles continued over the weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. On a positive note, Brendan Gallagher kept his scoring streak alive, netting his seventh goal of the season and third is an as many games. However, Gallagher was the extent of Montreal’s offense—a recurrent theme recently. The Habs will need their big-name players to step up if they’re to break out of this slump, and it starts with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Expect the longtime linemates to be separated in today’s lineup as they aim to end their individual four-game scoring droughts and snap the team’s six-game skid.

Buffalo’s 1-4-1 start to the season had Sabres fans singing the lyrics to “Here We Go Again.” But not so fast. Lindy Ruff, who was re-hired by the blue and gold in April, and the Sabres have found their stride of late, signing off on three straight wins against Ottawa, New York (Rangers) and Calgary. Currently at 7-7-1, Buffalo aims to break a 13-year playoff drought and will look to move above the .500 mark for the first time this season with a win on Monday.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 11 @ BUF:

Dec. 17 vs. BUF:

Mar. 1 @ BUF:

Mar. 3 vs. BUF:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cayden Primeau may have limited experience against the Sabres, but his impact has been anything but small. In his lone start at KeyBank Center last season, he made a career-high 46 saves. While he would welcome a lighter workload on Monday, Primeau is looking to achieve the same result: a win.

Meanwhile, Tage Thompson has put an underwhelming 2023-24 in the rearview, exploding out of the gates with 10 goals and 17 points in his first 15 games of the new campaign. The 6-foot-6 power forward has produced 14 points (7G, 7A) in 12 career games against Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Sabres match up by the numbers: