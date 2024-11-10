Updates from practice – Nov. 10

Back to the drawing board in Toronto on Sunday

cms-20241110-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ETOBICOKE – The Canadiens practiced at Ford Performance Centre ahead of their departure for Buffalo on Sunday.

Here are the forward lines featured:

Forwards

20 Slafkovský

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

15 Newhook

71 Evans

13 Caufield

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

82 Condotta

40 Armia

Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on the blue line.

Michael Pezzetta and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (no contact) were the extras. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau also practiced with the group. Head coach Martin St-Louis announced following the session that Primeau would get the start in Buffalo.

The Habs-Sabres matchup is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

Related Content

Media op: Evans

Media op: Gallagher

Media op: Suzuki

Media op: St-Louis

News Feed

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Shea Weber to be immortalized as one of hockey’s greats

Pezzetta teams up with fans, Montreal business for Movember

Habs to host away-game viewing party at Bell Centre

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Shea Weber returns to the Bell Centre

Updates from practice – Nov. 6

Oliver Kapanen loaned to Timra IK

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 5

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 4

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October 

MTL@PIT: Game recap

MTL@PIT: What you need to know