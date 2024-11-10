Updates from practice – Nov. 10

ETOBICOKE – The Canadiens practiced at Ford Performance Centre ahead of their departure for Buffalo on Sunday.
Here are the forward lines featured:
Back to the drawing board in Toronto on Sunday
Forwards
20 Slafkovský
14 Suzuki
77 Dach
15 Newhook
71 Evans
13 Caufield
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
82 Condotta
40 Armia
Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on the blue line.
Michael Pezzetta and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (no contact) were the extras. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau also practiced with the group. Head coach Martin St-Louis announced following the session that Primeau would get the start in Buffalo.
The Habs-Sabres matchup is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday.