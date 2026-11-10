MIN@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Celebrating Carey Price

One day after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Carey Price returns to Montreal to celebrate the achievement with fans at the Bell Centre.

Price, the 62nd member of the Canadiens organization to be inducted to hockey’s pantheon, will be back on the ice for a pregame ceremony featuring a tribute video, a speech and the unveiling of his plaque on the team’s ring of honor.

Fans at the arena can join the celebrations via a variety of initiatives.