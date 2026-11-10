MIN@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will celebrate Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they host the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Carey Price to be added to Canadiens ring of honor ahead of puck drop
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will celebrate Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they host the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Celebrating Carey Price
One day after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Carey Price returns to Montreal to celebrate the achievement with fans at the Bell Centre.
Price, the 62nd member of the Canadiens organization to be inducted to hockey’s pantheon, will be back on the ice for a pregame ceremony featuring a tribute video, a speech and the unveiling of his plaque on the team’s ring of honor.
Fans at the arena can join the celebrations via a variety of initiatives.
In honor of Price’s 712 career games played, the first 7,120 ticketholders to arrive at the Bell Centre will receive a limited-edition pin of the Habs netminder, courtesy of Ford. The pins are individually numbered in two series:
During first and second intermission, fans can also visit Sections 113 and 117 to take photos with six of the trophies Price won during his incredible hockey career.
Fans online can likewise revisit Price’s career by taking an online quiz for a chance to win a puck signed by the Hall of Famer by clicking here.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 10 vs. MIN:
Dec. 19 @ MIN:
BY THE NUMBERS: WILD-HABS
Here’s how the Wild and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.