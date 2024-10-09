METAL! retires ahead of 2024-25 season

Again

20241009-METAL-poochie-retirement
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Only three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! retiring at the start of a new season.

In a bizarre video posted on social media on Wednesday, METAL! can be seen announcing to forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook that he must return to the Forum.

Unofficial mascot METAL! announces his retirement

METAL! of course was a mainstay around the Montreal Forum throughout the 1980s and into the early '90s, frequently seen at Canadiens games, rock concerts, and wrestling events, while twin brother Youppi! found fame with the Montreal Expos.

Part of the team for three Stanley Cups between 1979 and 1993, METAL! never quite adjusted to life in the 2020s—most recently getting tangled up in a string of losing bouts with tables.

Despite his mishaps, METAL! remained a favorite among Canadiens fans, as seen in the results of a poll taken in April.

It is rare to see a mascot voluntarily surrendering his role at the height of his popularity. The Canadiens feel that time will judge METAL!'s selfless act of stepping aside to be one of the great gestures in the team's rich history, and wish him well in his future endeavors.

