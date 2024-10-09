METAL! retires ahead of 2024-25 season

METAL! of course was a mainstay around the Montreal Forum throughout the 1980s and into the early '90s, frequently seen at Canadiens games, rock concerts, and wrestling events, while twin brother Youppi! found fame with the Montreal Expos.

Part of the team for three Stanley Cups between 1979 and 1993, METAL! never quite adjusted to life in the 2020s—most recently getting tangled up in a string of losing bouts with tables.

Despite his mishaps, METAL! remained a favorite among Canadiens fans, as seen in the results of a poll taken in April.

It is rare to see a mascot voluntarily surrendering his role at the height of his popularity. The Canadiens feel that time will judge METAL!'s selfless act of stepping aside to be one of the great gestures in the team's rich history, and wish him well in his future endeavors.