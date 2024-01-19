Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

MONTREAL – Habs fans rock; longtime supporter Louise Henrie is the latest proof.

Henrie, at 82 years young, got her first tattoo during the Mercredis METAL! Mondays theme night against Colorado at the Bell Centre on Jan. 15.

The octogenarian was in the house from Rockland, ON with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter to celebrate the 18th birthday of the latter, who received tickets to the game as a gift.

“It had been about 20 years since I last went to a Canadiens game,” admitted the newly inked fan. “We had such a blast, and I was so happy we won.”

Needless to say, Henrie left her latest visit to Montreal with a permanent memory.