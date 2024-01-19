Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

Louise Henrie left the Jan. 15 game with a permanent memory... on her forearm

20240115-col-mtl-JPA_0669
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Habs fans rock; longtime supporter Louise Henrie is the latest proof.

Henrie, at 82 years young, got her first tattoo during the Mercredis METAL! Mondays theme night against Colorado at the Bell Centre on Jan. 15.

The octogenarian was in the house from Rockland, ON with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter to celebrate the 18th birthday of the latter, who received tickets to the game as a gift.

“It had been about 20 years since I last went to a Canadiens game,” admitted the newly inked fan. “We had such a blast, and I was so happy we won.”

Needless to say, Henrie left her latest visit to Montreal with a permanent memory.

20240116_001455611_iOS

The evening began with an unexpected question that would eventually land her on the big screen. Upon arriving at the Bell Centre, a Canadiens employee in the concourse asked if she was interested in a free tattoo. The answer? Yes!

Since unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announced his comeback from retirement on Dec. 4, Monday and Wednesday home games have been co-opted by the blue dude as Mercredis METAL! Mondays. In addition to appearances by METAL!, the theme nights feature hard rock music, special guests, and a free tattoo studio set up in-bowl by local shop Tatouage DFA Tattoos. The free tattoos, offered from a selection of premade designs by DFA artists, have sold out within minutes every theme night.

“I said yes in the moment, just like that. I’m still wondering what got into me, but I went for it,” explained the grandmother better known to family and friends as Loulou. “My daughter said, ‘Mom, it’s a real tattoo. Are you sure?’ I said yes and I didn’t look back.”

20240116_001527980_iOS

Henrie was in good hands for her first tat. Artist Jessica Boudreau tattooed the illustration of METAL!’s paw raising the horns while the former enjoyed a privileged view of the game against the Avalanche in the lower bowl.

Henrie’s love of rock music, especially Elvis Presley, played into her choice of design which now lives on her right forearm. Other options included METAL!’s skull and a Canadiens logo.

When the Habs game presentation crew got word of the milestone ink work, the wheels were set in motion to get her featured on the central scoreboard – to roaring applause.

82-year-old Habs fan gets a METAL! tattoo

“My daughter sent pics to our family once the tattoo was done, and more people saw it online. They may have been surprised, but I think I’m pretty cool,” laughed Henrie. “Four or five kids came to see me after the game and said ‘Hey Loulou, we approve of your tattoo! It’s cool!’ My granddaughter says I already have fans."

One Mercredis METAL! Mondays home game is left on the schedule this season, when the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 21.

News Feed

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: Game recap
MTL@NJD: What you need to know

MTL@NJD: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Jan. 16

Updates from practice - Jan. 16
A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome

A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome
COL@MTL: Game recap 

COL@MTL: Game recap 
CH Weekly: January 15 to 21

CH Weekly: January 15 to 21
Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review

Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review
A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo
Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15

Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review

How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
COL@MTL: What you need to know

COL@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice – Jan. 14

Updates from practice – Jan. 14
EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: Game recap
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 13

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 13
EDM@MTL: What you need to know

EDM@MTL: What you need to know