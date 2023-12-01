METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens’ annual “Mascot Party” was interrupted in the first intermission on Thursday by the return of METAL!, the hard-partying figure who appeared in an unofficial capacity at the team’s Reverse Retro games throughout the 2022-23 season. Stepping in for an injured Sourdough Sam of the San Francisco 49ers, METAL! teamed with his brother Youppi! to win an intermission challenge, whereupon he promptly announced his unretirement after retiring last month.

“My dude is BACK – again!” said a source close to METAL! who identified himself simply as his roadie. “Retirement was good to him, but after hanging with KISS a few weeks ago, he understood it’s just a temporary concept. So due to overwhelming demand from Habs fans everywhere, he’s returning to rock select dates at the Bell Centre in both French and English with his Mercredis METAL! Mondays comeback tour! Count on him to bring his limitless energy and legendary luck that has the team still undefeated when wearing blue jerseys since last February 11!”

METAL!, whose roadie in recent weeks had posted on his @canadiensMeTaL social accounts photos with Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth, guitarist Nita Strauss, KISS, and (as a plush doll) AEW wrestler Evil Uno, had been keeping busy away from hockey during his brief retirement. His schedule will be mildly busier with his appearances for Mercredis METAL! Mondays, which will fall on all remaining Monday and Wednesday Canadiens home games for the balance of the season. Those are mercifully few and far between:

Monday, December 4 vs. Seattle

Wednesday, December 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, January 15 vs. Colorado

Wednesday, February 21 vs. Buffalo

Details are scant in terms of what METAL! has in store for his fans, though his roadie promises the mascot will bring unprecedented levels of volume and attitude to the Bell Centre with a mix of cowbells, special guests and performances, and a playlist of the best music and artists to ever feature on L.A.’s Sunset Strip during the halcyon days of the late ‘80s.

For more information on Mercredis METAL! Mondays game tickets, fans can head to canadiensmetal.com, or to order the all-new METAL! plush doll – the only mascot doll in existence that throws up the devil horns – for anyone on their Naughty list, they can visit Tricolore Sports online.