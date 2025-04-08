Three-year, entry-level contract for Ivan Demidov

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2026-27) with forward Ivan Demidov.

Demidov appeared in 65 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL this season, registering 19 goals and 30 assists, in addition to serving 22 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 192 lb forward added five points (3G, 2A) in six playoffs contests. Demidov’s 49 points set a new KHL record for the most points in a season by a U20 player (the previous record was 42 points, set by Kirill Kaprizov in 2016-17).

As the youngest player to play the full season with St. Petersburg, the Sergiyev Posad, RUS native led SKA in assists and points. Demidov was also named the KHL’s Rookie of the Month three times this season, earning the honor in September, December and January.

Demidov was selected by the Canadiens in the first round (5th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.