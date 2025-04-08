Three-year, entry-level contract for Tyler Thorpe

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with forward Tyler Thorpe. Thorpe also signed an AHL professional tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Thorpe played 68 games with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL in 2024-25, registering 52 points (27G, 25A), in addition to serving 69 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 210 lb right winger also added one goal and two assists in five playoff contests. Thorpe appeared in 167 career WHL games since making his debut in 2022-23, tallying 54 goals and 48 helpers. The Richmond, BC native also served 147 penalty minutes and produced three points (1G, 2A) in nine career playoff outings.

Thorpe was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.