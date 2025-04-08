Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as his starter against Detroit but stopped short of confirming any other potential lineup changes. However, Emil Heineman, who missed Sunday’s game in Nashville, will remain out tonight in Montreal.

Defenseman David Savard, listed as day-to-day, remains a question mark after also sitting out against the Predators.

A regulation win at the Bell Centre on Tuesday would move the Canadiens eight points clear of the Red Wings. For tickets, click here.