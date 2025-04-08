Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

MONTREAL – As has often been the case of late, Tuesday’s morning skate was optional for the Canadiens.
Fourteen players took pregame reps:
Montembeault to start, rest of lineup unconfirmed ahead of Tuesday’s game
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
28 Dvorak
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
71 Evans
47 Struble
91 Kapanen
72 Xhekaj
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as his starter against Detroit but stopped short of confirming any other potential lineup changes. However, Emil Heineman, who missed Sunday’s game in Nashville, will remain out tonight in Montreal.
Defenseman David Savard, listed as day-to-day, remains a question mark after also sitting out against the Predators.
A regulation win at the Bell Centre on Tuesday would move the Canadiens eight points clear of the Red Wings. For tickets, click here.