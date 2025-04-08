Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

Montembeault to start, rest of lineup unconfirmed ahead of Tuesday’s game

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – As has often been the case of late, Tuesday’s morning skate was optional for the Canadiens.

Fourteen players took pregame reps:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

13 Caufield

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

28 Dvorak

48 Hutson

35 Montembeault 

71 Evans

47 Struble

 

91 Kapanen

72 Xhekaj

 

15 Newhook

 

55 Pezzetta

 

89 Roy

 

20 Slafkovsky

 

 

Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as his starter against Detroit but stopped short of confirming any other potential lineup changes. However, Emil Heineman, who missed Sunday’s game in Nashville, will remain out tonight in Montreal.

Defenseman David Savard, listed as day-to-day, remains a question mark after also sitting out against the Predators.

A regulation win at the Bell Centre on Tuesday would move the Canadiens eight points clear of the Red Wings. For tickets, click here.

