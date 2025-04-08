DET@MTL: What you need to know

Team hosts Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank at the Bell Centre

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The red-hot Canadiens will look to squash the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes on home ice on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

TSN2, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank

In honor of the team’s environmental initiatives, the Habs are hosting Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank. Fans are encouraged to bring their own clothing to customize with Canadiens patches at the Tricolore Sports Container located in Canadiens Plaza between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Those participating will get a reusable tote bag made from old jerseys.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

  • Standings: 5th in the Atlantic Division (85 pts), occupies the 2nd Wild Card spot
  • Home record: 21-12-5
  • Last 10 games: 5-3-2
  • Streak: W5
  • Injuries: Kirby Dach, Emil Heineman (day-to-day), David Savard (day-to-day)

Detroit

  • Standings: 6th in the Atlantic Division (79 pts), six points out of the last Wild Card with one less game played than the Canadiens
  • Away record: 15-17-4
  • Last 10 games: 5-4-1
  • Streak: W2
  • Injuries: Petr Mrazek, Erik Gustafsson

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 @ DET: 4-3 MTL

Dec. 21 vs. DET: 5-1 MTL

Jan. 23 @ DET: 4-2 DET

Apr. 8 vs. DET

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Lane Hutson is breaking records left, right, and center, and the rookie blue-liner is nowhere near finished. With 64 points (6G, 58A) in 77 games this season, he only needs one more point to break the Canadiens’ single-season point record by a rookie defenseman and three more helpers to establish a new single-season NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman. In his last five games, Hutson has registered eight points (1G, 7A).

DET: Lucas Raymond is having a career year with new personal bests in points (75) and assists (49). The left-winger is likewise three tallies away from reaching 100-career NHL goals. He has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five outings.

BY THE NUMBERS: RED WINGS-CANADIENS

Here’s how the Red Wings and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Red Wings 

📈 

Canadiens 

36-33-7 

RECORD 

38-30-9 

27.9% 

POWER PLAY 

20.8% 

69.5% 

PENALTY KILL 

80.7% 

2.83 

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.99 

3.13 

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.23 

DeBrincat (35) 

GOALS 

Caufield (36) 

Raymond (49) 

ASSISTS 

Hutson (58) 

Raymond (75) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (84) 

Edvinsson (+10) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+17) 

Seider (200) 

HITS 

Slafkovsky (184) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

