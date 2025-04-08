DET@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The red-hot Canadiens will look to squash the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes on home ice on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Team hosts Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank at the Bell Centre
MONTREAL – The red-hot Canadiens will look to squash the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes on home ice on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
The Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank
In honor of the team’s environmental initiatives, the Habs are hosting Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank. Fans are encouraged to bring their own clothing to customize with Canadiens patches at the Tricolore Sports Container located in Canadiens Plaza between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Those participating will get a reusable tote bag made from old jerseys.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Detroit
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 20 @ DET: 4-3 MTL
Dec. 21 vs. DET: 5-1 MTL
Jan. 23 @ DET: 4-2 DET
Apr. 8 vs. DET
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Lane Hutson is breaking records left, right, and center, and the rookie blue-liner is nowhere near finished. With 64 points (6G, 58A) in 77 games this season, he only needs one more point to break the Canadiens’ single-season point record by a rookie defenseman and three more helpers to establish a new single-season NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman. In his last five games, Hutson has registered eight points (1G, 7A).
DET: Lucas Raymond is having a career year with new personal bests in points (75) and assists (49). The left-winger is likewise three tallies away from reaching 100-career NHL goals. He has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five outings.
BY THE NUMBERS: RED WINGS-CANADIENS
Here’s how the Red Wings and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Red Wings
📈
Canadiens
36-33-7
RECORD
38-30-9
27.9%
POWER PLAY
20.8%
69.5%
PENALTY KILL
80.7%
2.83
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.99
3.13
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.23
DeBrincat (35)
GOALS
Caufield (36)
Raymond (49)
ASSISTS
Hutson (58)
Raymond (75)
POINTS
Suzuki (84)
Edvinsson (+10)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+17)
Seider (200)
HITS
Slafkovsky (184)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
Click here for tickets.