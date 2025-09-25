Lines at morning skate – Sept. 25

BROSSARD – The Canadiens are expected to ice their top two lines against the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

That includes Kirby Dach, who skated alongside Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov at morning skate, after a long road to recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered in late February.

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki are also expected to suit up for a second consecutive outing following a dominant performance in their 2025-26 preseason debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Here are the projected forward lines for tonight’s game: