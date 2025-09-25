Lines at morning skate – Sept. 25

Kirby Dach expected to make 2025-26 preseason debut on Thursday

20250925-camp-Dach-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens are expected to ice their top two lines against the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

That includes Kirby Dach, who skated alongside Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov at morning skate, after a long road to recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered in late February.

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki are also expected to suit up for a second consecutive outing following a dominant performance in their 2025-26 preseason debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Here are the projected forward lines for tonight’s game:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

92 Laine

77 Dach

93 Demidov

89 Roy

96 Rohrer

46 Mesar

49 Davidson

63 Xhekaj

88 Tuch

Goalies

35 Montembeault

32 Fowler

Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, David Reinbacher, Nate Clurman, and Ryan O’Rourke rotated pairings on Montreal’s back end.

Thursday’s game against the Maple Leafs is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on RDS, TSN2 and TSN4. For tickets, click here.

