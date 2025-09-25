TOR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffles are back for the 2025-26 season! Through the entire preseason schedule, take advantage of the Season-Opening Mega Raffle. Rather than awarding a cash prize during each preseason game, all ticket sales from the preseason—from both home and away games—will be combined into one cumulative jackpot. The Mega Raffle has a guaranteed minimum jackpot of $250,000, guaranteeing a cash prize of at least $125,000 for the winner. The draw will take place at the end of the Canadiens’ home opener against the Seattle Kraken on October 14.

Tickets are now available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be aged 18 years or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are 2-0 this preseason following a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and the Xhekaj brothers – who played together for the first time in the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge uniform – scored en route to a convincing win. With tonight's contest, the Habs have four exhibition games left on their schedule against Toronto (2) and Ottawa (2).

Speaking of which, the Leafs opened their preseason with a home-and-away series against the Sens. Toronto took the first game with a 4-3 road win on Sunday but fell 3-2 on home ice on Tuesday. Craig Berube’s squad will play out the rest of their exhibition calendar against Montreal (2) and Detroit (2).

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday.