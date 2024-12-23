Lines at morning skate – Dec. 23

Xhekaj took a therapy day

By Montreal Canadiens
COLUMBUS – The Canadiens skated ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Twenty-one players hit the ice as Arber Xhekaj took a therapy day. Here are the lines deployed by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

