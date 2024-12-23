Lines at morning skate – Dec. 23

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens skated ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
Twenty-one players hit the ice as Arber Xhekaj took a therapy day. Here are the lines deployed by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Xhekaj took a therapy day
COLUMBUS – The Canadiens skated ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
Twenty-one players hit the ice as Arber Xhekaj took a therapy day. Here are the lines deployed by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
77 Dach
92 Laine
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.