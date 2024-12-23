MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS – Like the Grinch, the Canadiens will be looking to spoil the Blue Jackets’ holiday game at Nationwide Arena in an attempt to win their fourth contest in a row on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs could sweep season series against Blue Jackets
WHEN
Monday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Habs were rockin’ around all week long with wins against the Buffalo Sabres (6-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (4-3 and 5-1). For the first time this season, Martin St-Louis' men have won three consecutive games and will look to use that momentum to propel them past Columbus, before pausing for a short holiday break. Strong contributions from special team units, secondary scoring and reliable goaltending have benefited the Canadiens recently.
Their opponents, meanwhile, are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. No one likes a loss, but this one hurt considering the Blue Jackets gave up three leads against a Metropolitan division rival. December has so far looked a lot like November for Dean Evason’s men as the club can’t seem to find the recipe for winning consistently. While loaded with offensive talent, as evidenced by 111 goals scored so far this season (good for eighth in the NHL), Columbus has struggled defensively with 123 goals against (third in the League).
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 16 vs. CBJ: 5-1 MTL
Nov. 27 @ CBJ: 3-4 MTL (OT)
Dec. 23 @ CBJ:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
We could talk to you about our secondary scoring, or Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson’s incredible performances, but our attention is on Juraj Slafkovsky. Since moving back on the first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on December 14, the 20-year-old winger has raised his game to a new level, showing more proactivity and improved ability to be first on puck retrievals. He has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three outings, was named first star of the game against the Red Wings on Saturday and has looked more like the player who came to life in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.
Meanwhile, there’s a reason why the Blue Jackets are a top 10 team in goal scoring this season. Aside from having seven players with at least 15 points, Kirill Marchenko is on pace to have a career year as he’s producing at a point-per-game pace. The 24-year-old right winger is on a five-game point streak with seven (2G, 5A).
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUE JACKETS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Blue Jackets match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Blue Jackets
14-16-3
RECORD
13-15-6
22.4%
POWER PLAY
18.7%
82.4%
PENALTY KILL
73.5%
2.91
GOALS FOR/PER GAME
3.26
3.55
GOALS AGAINST/PER GAME
3.62
Caufield (17)
GOALS
Marchenko (12)
Hutson (24)
ASSISTS
Marchenko (22)
Suzuki (34)
POINTS
Marchenko (34)
Suzuki, Evans (+1)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Marchenko (+13)
Anderson (80)
HITS
Olivier (123)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Nationwide Arena. St-Louis and select players will be made available to the media afterward. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.