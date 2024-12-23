MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs were rockin’ around all week long with wins against the Buffalo Sabres (6-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (4-3 and 5-1). For the first time this season, Martin St-Louis' men have won three consecutive games and will look to use that momentum to propel them past Columbus, before pausing for a short holiday break. Strong contributions from special team units, secondary scoring and reliable goaltending have benefited the Canadiens recently.

Their opponents, meanwhile, are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. No one likes a loss, but this one hurt considering the Blue Jackets gave up three leads against a Metropolitan division rival. December has so far looked a lot like November for Dean Evason’s men as the club can’t seem to find the recipe for winning consistently. While loaded with offensive talent, as evidenced by 111 goals scored so far this season (good for eighth in the NHL), Columbus has struggled defensively with 123 goals against (third in the League).

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 16 vs. CBJ: 5-1 MTL

Nov. 27 @ CBJ: 3-4 MTL (OT)

Dec. 23 @ CBJ:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

We could talk to you about our secondary scoring, or Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson’s incredible performances, but our attention is on Juraj Slafkovsky. Since moving back on the first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on December 14, the 20-year-old winger has raised his game to a new level, showing more proactivity and improved ability to be first on puck retrievals. He has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three outings, was named first star of the game against the Red Wings on Saturday and has looked more like the player who came to life in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, there’s a reason why the Blue Jackets are a top 10 team in goal scoring this season. Aside from having seven players with at least 15 points, Kirill Marchenko is on pace to have a career year as he’s producing at a point-per-game pace. The 24-year-old right winger is on a five-game point streak with seven (2G, 5A).

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUE JACKETS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blue Jackets match up by the numbers: