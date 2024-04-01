Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 1

Christian Dvorak now considered day-to-day, could play again this season

20240401-dvo-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – No joke, the Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre on this April Fools' Monday morning.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at practice:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

11 Gallagher

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

17 Anderson

 71 Evans

56 Ylönen

55 Pezzetta

36 White

49 Harvey-Pinard

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle 

58 Savard

54 Harris 

26 Kovacevic

72 Xhekaj

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Christian Dvorak, Tanner Pearson and Jayden Struble rotated in as extras during line drills.

Dvorak was seen in a standard practice jersey on Monday as he continues to rehab a torn pectoral muscle. The forward was ruled out for the season following surgery in January but has since been upgraded to day-to-day and there’s a “good chance” he will play again this season, said head coach Martin St-Louis during his press conference.

The team announced Monday morning that Cayden Primeau is the recipient of the Molson Cup for the month of March. The 24-year-old netminder posted outstanding numbers in five starts during the month: a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and one shutout.

Before practice, the players, coaches, management and staff participated in the team’s annual photo day.

The Canadiens open the final month of the season against the Panthers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

