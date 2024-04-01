Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 1

Christian Dvorak, Tanner Pearson and Jayden Struble rotated in as extras during line drills.

Dvorak was seen in a standard practice jersey on Monday as he continues to rehab a torn pectoral muscle. The forward was ruled out for the season following surgery in January but has since been upgraded to day-to-day and there’s a “good chance” he will play again this season, said head coach Martin St-Louis during his press conference.

The team announced Monday morning that Cayden Primeau is the recipient of the Molson Cup for the month of March. The 24-year-old netminder posted outstanding numbers in five starts during the month: a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and one shutout.

Before practice, the players, coaches, management and staff participated in the team’s annual photo day.

The Canadiens open the final month of the season against the Panthers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.