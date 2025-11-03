Laine leads Movember initiative for Canadiens

MONTREAL – Patrik Laine and the Canadiens are growing their mustaches for a good cause.

This month, the Habs will show their support for Movember, an annual charity campaign that raises awareness and funds for men’s health.

Taking over from former Hab Michael Pezzetta, Laine is spearheading the team’s initiative this year in collaboration with his and his wife’s non-profit organization, From Us To You.

“I’ll be growing back my mustache to support men’s mental health and create awareness for something that’s really close to my heart,” Laine shared on Instagram.