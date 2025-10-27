Patrik and Jordan Laine named finalists for Sports Personality of the Year

MONTREAL – The Conseil du sport de Montréal has named Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan finalists for the Sports Personality of the Year award.

VOTE FOR THE LAINES

Every year, the Conseil du sport de Montréal –– whose mission is “to provide leadership by promoting and defending the interests of the metropolitan sports community” –– presents this distinction to an individual or duo whose impact goes beyond sports itself, celebrating those who make meaningful contributions to the Montreal community.

This year, the Laines –– who tied the knot in June –– are being recognized for their involvement in the From Us to You x M.A.D Festival Fashion Show, an event that highlighted not only their style but also their commitment to raising awareness for mental health.

“We’re so honored to be nominated for Sports Personality of the Year, especially for our work in mental health,” said Jordan Laine. “To be recognized alongside such inspiring names in this community means the world to us. Our hope has always been to show that strength isn’t just what happens on the ice, but also in the conversations that happen off of it.”

Also named as finalists by the Conseil du sport de Montréal are Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Annie Larouche, President of the Montreal Roses.

Fans can vote for the Laines until November 6 at 11:00 p.m. ET, with the winner to be announced at the Podium Montreal Gala on November 20.

And while the calendar year may be winding down, Patrik and Jordan are far from done in their efforts. The couple have partnered with BetterHelp to make mental health more accessible by offering one free month of therapy to the community. For more information, click here.