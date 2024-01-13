Joshua Roy recalled from the Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Joshua Roy has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. He will join the team at Saturday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre.

The 20-year-old winger played two preseason games with the Canadiens during training camp but has yet to make his NHL debut.

In the AHL this season, Roy has totaled 12 goals and 18 assists through 34 games with Laval.

The Habs host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Montreal.