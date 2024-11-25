Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

The forward has posted 16 points in 17 games in the AHL this season

GettyImages-2174545246-roy
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday morning, prior to the team’s practice at the CN Sports Complex, that forward Joshua Roy has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The forward has registered 16 points (8G, 8A) in 17 appearances with Montreal’s AHL affiliate in 2024-25.

The native of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, QC, made his NHL debut last year, totaling nine points (4G, 5A) in 23 games with the Habs.

Roy, 21, was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

