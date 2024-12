BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Joshua Roy has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, QC, native will rejoin Montreal’s AHL affiliate following a four-game stint with the Canadiens.

Roy, 21, has posted 16 points (8G, 8A) in 17 games with the Rocket this season.