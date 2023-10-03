News Feed

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

Habs 2023 third-round pick was undrafted to the USHL and OHL

MONTREAL – Hockey careers are rarely linear.

If that were the case, you’d be your own Connor McDavid, I’d be my own Wayne Gretzky and we’d all have 24 Stanley Cups.

But it’s not – and Jacob Fowler would be the first to tell you that adversity is part of the game.

“I’ve been doubted, and I’ve had to prove people wrong my whole life,” said the 18-year-old.

Statistically, the Floridian netminder’s numbers have been unshakeable: with a goals-against average no higher than 2.28 and a save percentage no lower than .921 in his last four seasons, Fowler’s stats have never wavered far off the beaten path.

That, among other factors, contributed to the American’s beeline to the 2023 NHL Draft where the Canadiens selected him with the 69th overall pick on June 29.

“Your whole hockey career kind of flashes before your eyes. You kind of just get emotional thinking that, as much as it's just the beginning to your pro hockey career, it's an accomplishment of what you've done for your entire youth hockey to get to that moment,” Fowler recalled.

But that’s about as straight forward as hockey has come for the Melbourne, FL native.

When considering his resume, it’s clear that Fowler was stiff-armed by the constraints of linear thinking. Or, to challenge that thought, perhaps cheated by those who hadn’t scouted his potential at all.

Despite a proven winning pedigree, 36 teams in the United States Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League alike passed on the shot stopper during their respective 2020 drafts.

“You always feel that you're one of the best in your age and in your position, and to not get all the recognition that I thought I deserved and different gratification to go to different camps and stuff… it was obviously pretty tough,” admitted the goalie.

Rather than throwing in the towel, however, Fowler used the snubs as a motivational spark plug to prove the doubters wrong.

“I'd say two of the biggest downsides to my hockey career were those days and I wouldn't change it for anything,” emphasized the Habs prospect. “Most kids hear their name called at every draft […] but I would say fortunately for me, I never had my name called. That was something for me that I could always put in the back of my mind.” 

The results speak for themselves.

Most recently, he was named the 2022-23 USHL Goaltender of the Year, backstopping the Youngstown Phantoms to their first league championship with an 8-1-0 record, 1.36 GAA and .952 SV% in the playoffs.

“You could say [not being drafted] added a little bit more fuel to my fire to kind of achieve those goals and get to those milestones,” admitted the teenager.

Few had a better seat to Fowler’s MVP-caliber run to the Clark Cup than Youngstown’s head coach Ryan Ward and, when asked, he didn’t shy away from praising the junior standout.

“In my opinion, Jacob is the best goalie I’ve seen in junior hockey,” offered Ward.

“For me, seeing how he works every day, seeing how hard he works, and the extra work he puts in is something that's very special,” said the Phantoms’ bench boss. “There’s not a goalie out there that works harder than Jacob.”

The scar tissue Fowler gained from the headaches he encountered prior to his arrival with the Ohio-based junior team is a layer that Ward believes every athlete needs to succeed.

“Adversity always helps you get to where you need to go. You can't have any level of success in sports and certainly hockey without facing adversity and going through it,” expressed the Massachusetts native. “It certainly helps when you go through tough times, and you come out on the other side a winner.”

Fortunately for Fowler, his resilience has proven worthy of another opportunity; this time in New England where he’ll suit up at Boston College for the upcoming season.

“The perfect plan would be to win the Hockey East, the Beanpot and the National Championship,” said the freshman. “But, for me, I just want to be a part of a winning team and bring that winning culture to Boston College because I think it's such a historic program.”

When push comes to shove, Fowler knows how to get the job done. And, if no one else, the Canadiens’ director of player evaluation and amateur scout Billy Ryan made sure to take note of it.

“Fowler shows up every time and wins. It’s almost… it’s crazy,” voiced a fiery Ryan inside the Canadiens’ draft meetings in June. "He’s been doing it since he’s like 10 years old… and he wants to do it.”

Wanting to do it is one thing; actually doing it is another. Regardless, there’s nothing stopping a confident Fowler from thinking he can’t.

“I believe 100% that I can be that next guy,” Fowler said.

Nonetheless, for now, the goalie is looking to be where his feet are and is taking it one day at a time.

“It doesn't need to be two years; it doesn't need to be four years,” Fowler clarified, so that when the time comes, he is “ready and can be that guy that Canadiens fans and players want in that net.”

For most of his youth career, Fowler’s fate has been out of his control, but he’s refused to let adversity define his story. Rather, he’s chosen to redefine the narrative by proving that success isn’t always confined to a linear path.

A story written by Evan Milner