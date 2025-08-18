From training camp to the playoffs: Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debuts on Crave on August 21

MONTREAL – On Thursday, August 21, the first two episodes of the new season of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens will launch on Crave. Available in French with narration by Marc-André Grondin, and in English voiced by George Stroumboulopoulos, the series follows the team throughout the 2024-25 season, from hitting the bottom of the standings to rising to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Over the course of six episodes, viewers get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the iconic franchise. Tag along for Patrik Laine’s arrival, get the inside scoop on Kent Hughes’ trade deadline strategy, spend time at home with the Xhekaj brothers, feel the emotions of David Savard’s swan song, follow the nail-biting roller coaster to a return to postseason hockey, and more key moments from a full season with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens is produced by Fair-Play in collaboration with Bell Media and is directed by André St-Pierre.

EPISODE 1 | IN THE MIX

Training camp is in full swing, and the Canadiens have one goal in mind: Being in the mix! Despite the notable absence of newcomer Patrik Laine, the organization is going all out in preparation for a high-stakes season opener against the Leafs.

EPISODE 2 | FALLING SHORT

The season is still young, but the Habs sit at the bottom. Martin St-Louis pushes his squad ahead of a game against the Sabres—a team that knows all about rebuilding. Finally, Patrik Laine is set to make his long-anticipated return.