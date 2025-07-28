Two-year contract for Jayden Struble

The 23-year-old defenseman recorded 13 points in 56 games with the Canadiens last season

cms-20250728-struble-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract (2025-26 to 2026-27) with defenseman Jayden Struble. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.4125 million.

Struble appeared in 56 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, recording two goals and 11 assists. The Cumberland, RI native also registered a plus-2 differential, 52 penalty minutes and 124 hits, ranking fifth on the team for the latter (tied with Jake Evans). The 23-year-old rearguard also played two playoff contests against the Washington Capitals.

Since making his NHL debut in 2023-24, Struble has suited up for 112 games with Montreal and has tallied 23 points (5G, 18A), in addition to serving 109 penalty minutes.

Struble was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (46th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

O(CH)EAGA

Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule

One-year contract for Joe Veleno 

Goal standard

Two-year contract for goaltender Jakub Dobes

Recap: 2025 Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

One-year contract for defenseman William Trudeau

How to watch Canadiens Development Camp Scrimmage

One-year contracts for Sean Farrell and Marc Del Gaizo

Q&A Recap: Alexandre Carrier and Alex Newhook

Zachary Bolduc: ‘I grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens, it’s exciting’

One-year contracts for Alex Belzile and Nate Clurman

One-year contracts for Samuel Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen

Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

Canadiens acquire seventh-round pick from Carolina

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players 

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

Bobrov: ‘We wanted to add a lot of compete and grit’