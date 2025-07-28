Two-year contract for Jayden Struble

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract (2025-26 to 2026-27) with defenseman Jayden Struble. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.4125 million.

Struble appeared in 56 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, recording two goals and 11 assists. The Cumberland, RI native also registered a plus-2 differential, 52 penalty minutes and 124 hits, ranking fifth on the team for the latter (tied with Jake Evans). The 23-year-old rearguard also played two playoff contests against the Washington Capitals.

Since making his NHL debut in 2023-24, Struble has suited up for 112 games with Montreal and has tallied 23 points (5G, 18A), in addition to serving 109 penalty minutes.

Struble was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (46th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.