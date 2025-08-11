Habs pick their favorite artists at LASSO 2025

MONTREAL – The LASSO country music festival saddles up for its fourth edition this weekend, and it’s got some big fans in the Habs.

Canadiens players shared their top lineup picks in a post on social media on Monday for the event that runs August 15 and 16 on Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Headliners Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll were popular choices for the Habs crew of country fans, as were Tucker Wetmore and Riley Green.

Local act Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project meanwhile got a shout out from Jakub Dobes, while Jake Evans and Jayden Struble would prefer to “Soak Up the Sun” with Sheryl Crow.

See the players’ selections below: