Habs pick their favorite artists at LASSO 2025

Annual country music festival takes over Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The LASSO country music festival saddles up for its fourth edition this weekend, and it’s got some big fans in the Habs.

Canadiens players shared their top lineup picks in a post on social media on Monday for the event that runs August 15 and 16 on Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Headliners Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll were popular choices for the Habs crew of country fans, as were Tucker Wetmore and Riley Green.

Local act Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project meanwhile got a shout out from Jakub Dobes, while Jake Evans and Jayden Struble would prefer to “Soak Up the Sun” with Sheryl Crow.

See the players’ selections below:

Player

Favorite artist(s)

Zachary Bolduc

Bailey Zimmerman

Jelly Roll

Tucker Wetmore

Riley Green

Alexandre Carrier

Bailey Zimmerman

Riley Green

Tyler Braden

Jakub Dobes

Jelly Roll

Riley Green

Tucker Wetmore

Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project

Noah Dobson

Jelly Roll

Riley Green

Tucker Wetmore

Jake Evans

Sheryl Crow

Kaiden Guhle

Bailey Zimmerman

Riley Green

Tyler Braden

Lane Hutson

Jelly Roll

Patrik Laine

Jelly Roll

Alex Newhook

Charles Wesley Godwin

Wyatt Flores

Jayden Struble

Jelly Roll

Sheryl Crow

Nick Suzuki

Charles Wesley Godwin

Cameron Whitcomb

Tucker Wetmore

With must-lists made, all that’s left is to find out what festival fit Youppi! will rock this weekend, after stunning the crowds at OSHEAGA and îLESONIQ.

