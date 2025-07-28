Four Habs prospects attending the World Junior Summer Showcase

MONTREAL – A quatuor of Canadiens hopefuls are hoping to leave their mark this week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Michael Hage (CAN), Aatos Koivu (FIN), LJ Mooney (USA) and Owen Protz (CAN) have been invited by their respective hockey federations to take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase at Ridder Arena from July 27 to August 2.

Regarded as the first step in the selection process for World Junior Championship rosters, the showcase brings together U-20 prospects from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the US for a series of practices and games. The 2026 World Juniors is set to take place from December 26 to January 5 in Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Other invitees of note are projected first-overall pick in next year’s draft Gavin McKenna and the top three picks from the 2025 NHL Draft Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa and Anton Frondell, among others.

Hage (21st-overall), Koivu (70th-overall) and Protz (102nd-overall) were drafted by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft, while Mooney (113th-overall) was selected by the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge at the 2025 NHL Draft.